Security Leftovers and Windows TCO Tales
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Google patches two vulnerabilities that left Kubernetes Engine vulnerable to attack
Google LLC has patched two significant vulnerabilities in Surveillance Giant Google Kubernetes Engine that could allow an attacker to gain control of a Kubernetes cluster.
-
Pen Test Partners ☛ Mobile malware analysis for the BBC
This is a version of our report referenced in the Helping a mobile malware fraud victim blog post, with all sensitive information removed.
-
Pen Test Partners ☛ Helping a mobile malware fraud victim
Back at the start of October, we had a call from the BillBC asking if we could help unpick a fraud.
-
Qt ☛ Security advisory: Potential Integer Overflow in Qt's HTTP2 implementation
A recently reported potential integer overflow issue in Qt’s HTTP2 implementation has been assigned the CVE id CVE-2023-51714.
-
Scoop News Group ☛ FDA cybersecurity agreement on medical devices needs updating, watchdog finds
GAO report says FDA's pact with CISA on cybersecurity protocols for medical devices is five years old and needs to be updated.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ FCC seeks input on $200M cybersecurity initiative for schools and libraries [Ed: That much money needed to teach people how to delete Microsoft and Windows?]
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is seeking comment on a proposal to establish a three-year pilot program to provide up to $200 million to support cybersecurity and advanced firewall services to eligible schools and libraries.
-
Windows TCO
-
Security Week ☛ New DLL Search Order Hijacking Technique Targets WinSxS Folder
Attackers can abuse a new DLL search order hijacking technique to execute code in applications within the WinSxS folder.
-
Security Week ☛ Free Decryptor Released for Black Basta Ransomware
A vulnerability in Black Basta ransomware’s encryption algorithm allows researchers to create a free decryptor.
-
Security Week ☛ States and Congress Wrestle With Cybersecurity After Iran Attacks Small Town Water Utilities [Ed: But is Windows the issue?]
The hacking of a municipal water plant is prompting new warnings from U.S. security officials at a time when governments are wrestling with how to harden water utilities against cyberattacks.
-
CS Monitor ☛ Is our water safe? Utility plant hacking raises cybersecurity alarms.
U.S. states and federal government officials wrestle with how to strengthen cybersecurity after the hacking of a municipal water authority in Pennsylvania. Authorities say the equipment was targeted because its components were Israeli-made.
-