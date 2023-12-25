Security Leftovers
-
Silicon Angle ☛ New Chameleon Android malware variant emerges with fingerprint lock bypass capability
A new variant of Chameleon Android malware has been found in the wild with new features, notable among them the ability to bypass fingerprint locks.
-
Data Breaches ☛ ProSmile issues breach disclosure that creates more questions than it answers
When you consider that the types of information included names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license or other state identification card numbers, financial account numbers, payment card numbers, medical treatment information, diagnosis or clinical information, provider information, prescription information, and health insurance information, the gap between discovery in July 2022 and notification at the end of December 2023 merits investigation by, and possible enforcement action by, HHS OCR.
-
Data Breaches ☛ Action against digital skimming reveals 443 compromised online merchants
Europol, law enforcement authorities from 17 countries and the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) have joined forces with the private sector partners, including Group-IB and Sansec, to fight digital skimming attacks.
With the support of national Computer Security Incident Response Teams (CSIRT), the two-month action has enabled Europol and its partners to notify 443 online merchants that their customers’ credit card or payment card data had been compromised. This action, led by Greece, falls under the EMPACT priority, which targets the criminals behind online fraud schemes.
-
Data Breaches ☛ Clay County, Minnesota discloses ransomware attack in October
According to its notice, on October 27, 2023, the county determined that its network had been impacted by a ransomware attack between October 23 and 26. The attack affected the electronic document management system (“CaseWorks”) hosted by Clay County and used by other Minnesota County social services entities.