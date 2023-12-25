Retornz ToneZ V2, Fedora, and Games

Your weekly summary of stuff ‘n things happening around Fedora!

Holidays!

Between now and early January, expect things to be a little quieter around the Fedora space as many of us will be taking some time off to spend it with friends and family. If something is not working as expected, check the status page, common issues forum, and if things really start to escalate, open a ticket in the infra issues tracker and ask around in on the #fedora matrix channel if someone might be able to help.

On a personal note, I will be on vacation between now and will be back to work on Thursday January 4th. I will be online on Wednesday 27th December to wrangle those changes, so if you need me for anything, message or email me and if I can I will get to it then, and if not, its a 2024 task