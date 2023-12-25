Retornz ToneZ V2, Fedora, and Games
Linux Links ☛ LinuxLinks: Our most-read stories of 2023
We've trawled through our statistics and found our ten most well received posts/series that saw the highest page views for 2023.
Retornz ToneZ V2, free Synthesizer plugin for macOS, Linux, and Windows
Retornz ToneZ V2 is a free Synthesizer plugin for macOS, Linux, and Windows with four oscillators, custom waveforms, dual filters, and more.
You can dive into electronic music production almost for free these days. All you need is a computer, whether Windows, Mac, or Linux. DAWs and synthesizers, effects, and mixing/mastering plugins are available in huge quantities for free in high quality.
Fedora Family / IBM
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Ops Architect Weekly
Your weekly summary of stuff ‘n things happening around Fedora!
Holidays!
Between now and early January, expect things to be a little quieter around the Fedora space as many of us will be taking some time off to spend it with friends and family. If something is not working as expected, check the status page, common issues forum, and if things really start to escalate, open a ticket in the infra issues tracker and ask around in on the #fedora matrix channel if someone might be able to help.
On a personal note, I will be on vacation between now and will be back to work on Thursday January 4th. I will be online on Wednesday 27th December to wrangle those changes, so if you need me for anything, message or email me and if I can I will get to it then, and if not, its a 2024 task
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ Trepang2 Reviewed: A Spiritual Successor for F.E.A.R.
Trepang2 is an FPS released in 2023 developed by Trepang Studios and published by Team17, evoking nostalgia for titles like F.E.A.R., which gained prominence almost two decades ago. Like its predecessor, Trepang2 focuses on shooting opponents wearing military attire in enclosed settings while incorporating paranormal elements to enhance the storyline. The protagonist is endowed with unique powers: time slowing and invisibility for a short period.
