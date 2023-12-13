today's howtos
Installing PHP 7.4 on Debian 11: A Journey on Dedicated Servers in Ukraine
In this step-by-step guide, I’ll share my experience of installing PHP 7.4 on a Debian 11 dedicated server running GNU/Linux and hosted in Ukraine. PHP 7.4 is a popular version of PHP, known for its performance and security improvements.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Watch a Directory for New File Creation in Linux
To run a command when a new file is created in a folder on a GNU/Linux system, you can use a combination of tools and scripting. One common approach is to use inotify-tools, a utility that allows you to monitor file system events, in conjunction with a shell script.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Angie Web Server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Angie Web Server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Angie Web Server is a lightweight, high-performance web server designed for speed, security, and scalability. It is an excellent choice for hosting web applications, static websites, and Hey Hi (AI) on Ubuntu.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Cacti on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Cacti on AlmaLinux 9. Cacti is a powerful, open-source, web-based network monitoring and graphing tool designed as a front-end application for the open-source, industry-standard data logging tool RRDtool.
ID Root ☛ Head Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
The GNU/Linux operating system, renowned for its robustness and flexibility, offers a plethora of commands to streamline your tasks. One such command is the ‘head‘ command, a powerful tool that displays the initial lines of a file.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Audacity on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Audacity, a renowned open-source audio editing software, offers a range of powerful features for audio manipulation and editing. This guide will demonstrate how to install Audacity on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04, ensuring you can harness the full potential of this versatile tool on your GNU/Linux system.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install QElectroTech on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
QElectroTech is an open-source tool professionals use for electrical diagramming and schematics creation. If you plan to install QElectroTech on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or the older, stable Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa release, it is crucial to understand its features and benefits.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install ImageMagick on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
ImageMagick, when you install it on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, provides a powerful, open-source platform for image creation, editing, and manipulation.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Python Pip 3 on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Python Pip is a cornerstone for developers, streamlining the process of managing and installing Python packages. For those seeking to install Python Pip 3 on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release of Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, this introduction sheds light on Pip’s significance and pivotal role in the Python ecosystem.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install GIMP on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
If you want to enhance your image editing capabilities on Ubuntu, GIMP is a strong contender. This open-source software offers rich features, making it a viable alternative to commercial options like Adobe Photoshop.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Fonts on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Microsoft Fonts are essential for users who handle documents created in Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office, ensuring consistency in appearance and layout.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Telnet on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Telnet, a protocol facilitating remote server connections, is a valuable tool for users seeking to manage network devices efficiently. If you plan to install Telnet on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release of Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, understanding its features and applications is crucial.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Unity Desktop on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 [Ed: This is a Mono injection vector]
Unity Desktop Environment offers a sleek and user-friendly interface for Ubuntu users, ensuring a streamlined and enjoyable user experience. If you aim to install Ubuntu Unity Desktop on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release of Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, understanding its features and benefits is crucial.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Beekeeper Studio on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Beekeeper Studio, a versatile SQL client, offers a seamless solution for those aiming to install it on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install WoeUSB on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
WoeUSB is a renowned utility tailored for GNU/Linux users, enabling them to craft bootable backdoored Windows USB drives easily. If you aim to install WoeUSB on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release of Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, understanding its core features and benefits is crucial.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Xfce on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
If you’re using Ubuntu, you’re likely familiar with the GNOME desktop environment, which is the default for most Ubuntu installations. However, you have another excellent option: the XFCE desktop environment.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Kodi on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Kodi, a renowned open-source media server software, offers a transformative experience for those aiming to install it on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa. Celebrated for its dynamic capabilities and user-centric design, Kodi has carved a niche among digital content enthusiasts.
Own HowTo ☛ How to redirect HTTP to HTTPS on Nginx
In this tutorial, you will learn how to redirect http to https on Nginx.
If you have a site and you want to redirect all your visitors that are using http protocol, to a safer protocol in this case https, then you can easily do so by following this tutorial.
TecMint ☛ How to Solve “Sub-process /usr/bin/dpkg returned an error code (1)” In Ubuntu