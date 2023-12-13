Windows TCO Leftovers
-
New York Times ☛ Kyivstar, Ukraine’s Largest Mobile Operator, Is Hit by a Cyberattack
The interruption could pose real danger in a country where many rely on phone alerts to warn them of impending Russian bombardments.
-
Vice Media Group ☛ 24 Million Ukrainians Knocked Offline In War's Biggest Cyberattack Yet
The telecom Kyivstar reported a major cyberattack that took out mobile service and internet connectivity in Ukraine on Tuesday.
-
Security Week ☛ Cyberattack Cripples Ukraine’s Largest Telecom Operator
-
Meduza ☛ Ukrainian intelligence reports hacking Russia’s federal tax service — Meduza
-
Bruce Schneier ☛ New Windows/Linux Firmware Attack [Ed: This is a UEFI/Microsoft problem, but Schneier from the Electronic Facebook Foundation makes it sound like something is wrong with "Linux", citing a Microsoft publisher as his "source"]
Interesting attack based on malicious pre-OS logo images: [...]