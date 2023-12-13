Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters and mintCast
Linux Matters: Snap, Crackle and Desktop
Giving Ubuntu Core Desktop Preview a shake, developing proprietary trap AWS Lambdas on GNU/Linux and creating an open alternative to Fashion Company Apple AirDrop.
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 427 – “Virginia is For Lovers.”
First up in the news: GNU/Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia” – BETAs released, Mint Monthly News – November 2023, Gnome shell updates on Ubuntu 23.10; Zorin has a new desktop; Calibre offers new formats; KDE fixes bugs ahead of Plasma 6; defective chip maker Intel does some driver code clean up; Canonical ports Multipass to Qt6; GNU/Linux 6.8 is Dropping Support For Very Old Graphics Drivers. In security and privacy: Stealthy GNU/Linux rootkit found in the wild after going undetected for 2 years