Maintenance release: Godot 4.2.1
This first maintenance release fixes a number of platform compatibility issues introduced in Godot 4.2, which should make it much easier to upgrade from 4.1 or start new projects on all platforms.
This tutorial will help you with our practical suggestions about what to do after installing Trisquel 11 on your computer and laptop. This is intended mainly for beginner users especially those new in GNU/Linux world. Lastly, we wish easy computing for you with software freedom. Now let's practice.
Calamares 3.3 brings numerous changes, including support for more options in the Bootloader module when building the kernel command line, revamped fstab configuration, and support for skipping the bootloader installation in the Partition module in more scenarios.
KDE Gear 23.08.4 comes about a month after KDE Gear 23.08.3 to fix the StartPage search engine default configuration and address a crash that occurred when starting a new session after a crash in the Falkon web browser, as well as to fix configuration reloading in kdepim-runtime.
