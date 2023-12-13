List of Free Software Licensed Fonts Alternatives to Proprietary Ones

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 13, 2023



This table presents a comparison between popular (proprietary) and less popular (free) fonts that are typographically similar and can be used as replacements. All free fonts mentioned below are under Free/Libre Open Source Software licenses such as GNU GPL and Open Font License and they are better because although not as popular, they permit both commercial as well as non-commercial purposes and redistribution. This table is written as a part of our continuous efforts in helping people switching to Free Software. Download links are available to the end of this article.

