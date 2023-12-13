LibreOffice 24.2 Beta1 is available for testingLibreOffice 24.2 Beta1 is available for testing
LibreOffice 24.2 will be released as final at the beginning of February, 2024 ( Check the Release Plan ) being LibreOffice 24.2 Beta1 the second pre-release since the development of version 24.2 started in mid June, 2023. Since the previous release, LibreOffice 24.2 Alpha1, 425 commits have been submitted to the code repository and 137 issues got fixed. Check the release notes to find the new features included in this version of LibreOffice.