Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Sometimes you just have no idea where you’re going to find a bit of a gem on the internet.

For example, usually one of the last places I’d go looking for an insightful article on open-source that’s actually written by someone who knows a whit or two about the subject, is Beta News — which loves to report on Windows but often gets it wrong when it drops into the world of open-source, somehow managed to snag an article — What’s In a Name — Why You Should Care What Open-Source Is — by Amanda Brock.