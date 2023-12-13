Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Unicorn Media ☛ Released Today: What’s New in Nextcloud Hub 7
Just three months after its last release, the Germany-based private cloud software company, Nextcloud, today announced the release of Nextcloud Hub 7. There isn’t much in the way of surprises here, as this release continues to move in the direction it was headed with Hub 6. “More of the same,” comes to mind as a way to describe the new release, which will likely be just what the doctor ordered for most users.
-
Unicorn Media ☛ Amanda Brock Explains “Open-Source”
Sometimes you just have no idea where you’re going to find a bit of a gem on the internet.
For example, usually one of the last places I’d go looking for an insightful article on open-source that’s actually written by someone who knows a whit or two about the subject, is Beta News — which loves to report on Windows but often gets it wrong when it drops into the world of open-source, somehow managed to snag an article — What’s In a Name — Why You Should Care What Open-Source Is — by Amanda Brock.
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
Klara ☛ OpenZFS Storage Best Practices and Use Cases: Part 3: Databases and VMs
Databases (eg PostgreSQL, MySQL, Redis) are a much more challenging storage workload than generic file service. This workload requires tremendous parallelism, small-block random access within massive files, and constant explicit fsync calls.
-
Anton Zhiyanov ☛ Trying chDB, an embeddable ClickHouse engine
chDB is an embeddable, in-process SQL OLAP engine powered by ClickHouse. It's as if SQLite and ClickHouse had an offspring (no offence to either party). chDB takes up ≈100mb of disk space, runs on smaller machines (even on a 64mb RAM container), and provides language bindings for Python, Node.js, Go, Rust and C/C++.
-
-
BSD
-
Undeadly ☛ syscall(2) removed from -current
The work described in Theo de Raadt's post (see our previous article) continues: [...]
-
-
Haiku
-
HaikuOS ☛ Haiku Activity & Contract Report, November 2023 (ft. VPN support)
The driver has been tested with OpenVPN, but other TUN-based VPNs should work also. Some manual configuration is required (as OpenVPN does not yet know how to manage network routes on Haiku.) Here’s a template set of commands for setting it up: [...]
-