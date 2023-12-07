Windows 11 scores dead last in gaming performance tests against 3 Linux gaming distros

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 07, 2023



Recent testing revealed that Arch Linux, Pop!_OS, and even Nobara Linux, which is maintained by a single developer, all outstripped Windows for the performance crown on Windows-native games. The testing was run at the high-end of quality settings, and Valve's Proton was used to run Windows games on Linux.

[...]

Of the games tested — Cyberpunk 2077, Forspoken, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Starfield, and The Talos Principle II — Windows lost by the biggest margin in The Talos Principle II, where it scored just 65.1 FPS, compared to the leader, Nobara Linux, and its 71.5 FPS.

The impressive FPS deltas aside, it should be mentioned that, with the exception of Arch Linux, average frame times (measured as 1% lows, in this case) on Linux were generally behind what Windows managed by up to 20%, although frame times were all over the place, so the average may need to be taken with a grain of salt.

Curiously, The Talos Principle II is where Windows excelled the most in terms of 1% lows, scoring a whole 14% better than the nearest competition, Pop!_OS. The only Linux distribution to consistently challenge Windows 11 when it comes to frame times is Arch Linux, which beat Microsoft's OS in Cyberpunk 2077, Forspoken, and Starfield.

Read on