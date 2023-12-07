Games: Steam Deck, GameMode, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out some midweek Steam Deck Verified picks
Keeping up with all the latest games going through verification for Steam Deck, here's another set of picks for you to take a look at. All of the games listed below are Steam Deck Verified and gained the status only recently, so they should work without any issues. I'll also list any ProtonDB rating for you too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The incredibly weird psychedelic physics game Juice Galaxy got a Steam release
A game I checked out back in 2021, Juice Galaxy (formerly Juice World), is a thoroughly odd game that is terribly hard to actually describe.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out the demo for Planetiles, a chilled city-builder like Dorfromantik
Enjoy games like Dorfromantik that have you build tiles and expand while mostly just chilling? Then you're going to want to look at Planetiles. Just recently the developer emailed in to notify their new demo "is 100% perfectly playable and optimised for Steam Deck and Linux".
GamingOnLinux ☛ dotAGE adds controller support - working towards Steam Deck Verified
dotAGE is a challenging turn-based village builder, one that will suck away a lot of your time. It's a genuinely great game and it only keeps getting better! Now it has controller support, as the dev works towards being Steam Deck Verified and it already has Native Linux support too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Feral GameMode v1.8 out now with CPU core pinning and parking
GameMode, the tool for Linux originally from Feral Interactive, has version 1.8 released with some new features to tweak your system performance for gaming.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Vampire Survivors - Adventures Update out now, plus Among Us collab DLC coming
Well this is quite unexpected. Vampire Survivors is getting a new DLC later this month with an Among Us cross-over. Plus, a big update is also out now.
GamingOnLinux ☛ 100 Steam Deck OLEDs will be given away during The Game Awards 2023
The Game Awards 2023 is approaching and just like last year, they will be hosting a giveaway so you can win! This time it's the Steam Deck OLED for 100 people! Specifically, it's the 1TB model too.