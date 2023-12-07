today's howtos
-
Manuel Matuzović ☛ Web Components FTW!
Web Components are a collection of technologies that you can use to create reusable custom elements, with built-in interactivity, automatically scoped (or encapsulated) from the rest of your code.
They have a wide range of features and functionality (some good, some bad, some ugly), but today, we're going to look at how to create your first Web Component using the most cliche of examples: the counter button.
-
Idiomdrottning ☛ In praise of the half-baked tarball
I believe that devs don’t owe you anything and every piece of FOSS is a precious, unearned gift, but devs aren’t owed to be featured in distros either. Not that that’s anything we ask for, we just hack something up that we ourselves need and figure “might as well release it”.
-
[Repeat] Ubuntu ☛ Here, there, everywhere – MicroCeph makes edge storage easy
In today’s blog, I’ll explore why you might want to use an edge storage solution, and demonstrate how you can get storage clusters up and run easily with MicroCeph.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ I’m theme-ing of a dark Christmas…
A few weeks ago, Eben wandered past my desk, and he remarked, “wouldn’t it would be nice if we had a dark theme?” (He’s not the first person to suggest this, of course, but he is the boss, so I tend to pay more attention when he suggests things!) And as it happened, I wasn’t particularly busy that day.
-
OSTechNix ☛ Reset Root Password In Fedora 39 Using Live USB: A Practical Guide
We have already discussed how to reset root user password from single user mode in Fedora. If that method doesn't work for some reason, you can recover the root password using Fedora Live CD/USB. In this step-by-step tutorial, we will learn how to change the forgotten password of your root user from Fedora live CD or USB medium.
-
