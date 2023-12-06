Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

KDE Plasma 5.27.10 is here one and a half months after KDE Plasma 5.27.9 to address more bugs, such as the one causing the Night Color to start transitioning to night mode at inappropriate times when using automatic location, as well as a bug causing the positions of desktop icons to be remembered incorrectly, especially on multi-monitor setups.

Coming more than three months after Kali Linux 2023.3, the Kali Linux 2023.4 release is here to introduce support for the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer. A dedicated image is available for those who want to use Kali Linux on the tiny computer, but you can also install it through the official Raspberry Pi Imager flashing utility, which is very cool. The Raspberry Pi 5 image is powered by Linux kernel 6.1 LTS.

GNOME 45.2 is here more than five weeks after GNOME 45.1 and improves the GNOME Shell component by optimizing application search, improving high-contrast styling, and adding support for a “version-name” field in extension metainfo as GNOME Shell extensions now support a custom “version-name” string.

Derived from the long-term supported Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series, more specifically from the Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS point release with the Linux 6.2 kernel and Mesa 23.0 graphics stack, Zorin OS 17 beta is here to introduce a much refined and modern desktop experience.