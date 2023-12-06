Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
-
IT Jungle ☛ Government Cracks Down on Security Responses, Unpatched Vulns
New federal rules that go into effect next week require public companies to share information about past security incidents within four days of the event, as well as detail in annual reports how they’re preparing for future attacks. And a state prosecutor in New York fined a company for allowing hackers to steal customer data through a critical zero-day security vulnerability that was left unpatched for 11 months.
-
Security Week ☛ New Threat Actor ‘AeroBlade’ Targeted US Aerospace Firm in Espionage Campaign
BlackBerry attributes cyberattack against an aerospace organization in the US to a new threat actor named AeroBlade.
-
Security Week ☛ Unpatched Loytec Building Automation Flaws Disclosed 2 Years After Discovery
The details of 10 unpatched Loytec building automation product vulnerabilities have been disclosed two years after their discovery.
-
Security Week ☛ Major Organizations Using ‘Hugging Face’ Hey Hi (AI) Tools Put at Risk by Leaked API Tokens
Lasso warns of more than 1,600 leaked Hugging Face API tokens belonging to hundreds of organizations.
-
Security Week ☛ 23andMe Says Hackers Saw Data From Millions of Users
Personal genetics firm 23andMe said hackers accessed the personal information about 6.9 million of its members.
-
Federal News Network ☛ Cyber rotation program aims to boost skills, retention of federal employees [Ed: Will they be taught how to remove Windows?]
In the hopes of boosting employee retention, the Office of Personnel Management launched a new platform for agencies to advertise openings in a cyber workforce rotation program.
-
Windows TCO
-
ADF ☛ Ransomware Attacks a Growing Threat to African Businesses
Nearly 80% of South African businesses experienced a ransomware attack in 2023, up from just over half the previous year, an indication of the growing threat cybercriminals pose to Africa’s rapidly expanding online presence, according to industry experts.
-
ADF ☛ Cybercrime Emerges as New Maritime Security Threat
Cyberattacks targeted a maritime company an average of every three days in September and October, according to alerts published by safety4sea, a shipping industry news source.
-