Latest Steam Client Update Improves Steam Overlay for CS2 and Other Games on Linux

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 30, 2023



For Linux users, the new Steam Client update fixes several bugs in the Steam Overlay that caused rendering to stall in some video games, such as Watch Dogs, and some crashes in other titles, as well as to improve double click handling and mouse clicks for the Counter-Strike 2 video game.

While not mentioned in the patch notes, I’ve noticed that starting with this update the Steam Client now correctly exits the system tray area of the GNOME desktop environment when closing the Steam Client using the “Exit” Steam menu option. Until now, the Steam Client icon would remain in the system tray area even when exiting the app.

