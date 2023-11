Open source email pioneer Roundcube joins the Nextcloud family

posted by on Nov 30, 2023,

updated Nov 30, 2023



We are thrilled to announce that Roundcube project has found a new home with Nextcloud. Becoming a new steward for a popular webmail client trusted in highly regulated industries and among security-savvy users alike, we set sail to foster the growth and improvement of the project. This brings about a new milestone for global IT decentralization. Read on to understand why.

