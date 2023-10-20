The monthly KDE Frameworks updates continue and version 5.111 is here as a small release that only fixes a crash affecting the KDE Plasma desktop and KDE apps when they are instructed to use DBus to launch an application with a malformed .desktop file name that is out of compliance with the specifications.

Geany 2.0 has been in developed for the past two years and it introduces experimental support for the Meson build system, a new “Change history” feature in the editor, support for AutoIt and GDScript filetypes, and support for dark-themed friendly colors for compiler messages.

Coming less than two weeks after Ardour 8.0, this first point release is here to improve support for the Novation Launchpad Pro controller by fixing MIDI port names and ensuring it works with all versions of ALSA (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture) on Linux.

The biggest change in the Raspberry Pi Imager 1.8.1 release is the rename of the Advanced Options feature (accessed using the Ctrl+Shift+X keyboard shortcut) to OS Customization, which is now available as a tabbed UI in the application rather than listing all the options in a single window where you had to scroll the view.

This toggle model was not great and extremely confusing to some users. This and other problems led to the creation of Tor Browser: this article contains more details about this story.

Last August, Canada’s Northwest Territories experienced great success along with great tragedy. The remote community of Ulukhaktok launched the Arctic’s first community network in the midst of Canada’s worst forest fire season on record. These contrasting events shed critical light on the importance of lowering barriers to access and preventing Internet fragmentation.

The European Commission is playing politics with the global Internet. It’s time it clearly rejected the idea of “network usage fees” once and for all.

Tux Machines is Still Enhancing and Improving Readers' Experience (Latest Changes Outlined)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 20, 2023



It helps when you run a site whilst also a programmer

AS noted in passing 2 days ago, we recently enhanced the site by adding site names to links (see screenshot below) for clusters, not just for individual, single-link posts/nodes/pages. Less than a year ago we added in-line HTML, which meant that there were clickable links inside the quotes too (and styles like bold, headings etc.) and about 6 months ago we added a date next to relatively outdated items that may be several days old (usually during weekend catch-ups).

All this is designed to help readers "digest" a lot of information at ease, without too much confusion or "overload". Things cannot be fully self-contained, but we try to offer an informative gist.

Tux Machines is now producing many more original articles, it's back in some popular syndicators, and we might soon have a new front page in lieu with Techrights' latest change (it uses the same static site/page generator, which we developed last year). █