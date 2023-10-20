Tux Machines is Still Enhancing and Improving Readers' Experience (Latest Changes Outlined)
It helps when you run a site whilst also a programmer
AS noted in passing 2 days ago, we recently enhanced the site by adding site names to links (see screenshot below) for clusters, not just for individual, single-link posts/nodes/pages. Less than a year ago we added in-line HTML, which meant that there were clickable links inside the quotes too (and styles like bold, headings etc.) and about 6 months ago we added a date next to relatively outdated items that may be several days old (usually during weekend catch-ups).
All this is designed to help readers "digest" a lot of information at ease, without too much confusion or "overload". Things cannot be fully self-contained, but we try to offer an informative gist.
Tux Machines is now producing many more original articles, it's back in some popular syndicators, and we might soon have a new front page in lieu with Techrights' latest change (it uses the same static site/page generator, which we developed last year). █