Other Sites
The European Commission is playing politics with the global Internet. It’s time it clearly rejected the idea of “network usage fees” once and for all.
Last August, Canada’s Northwest Territories experienced great success along with great tragedy. The remote community of Ulukhaktok launched the Arctic’s first community network in the midst of Canada’s worst forest fire season on record. These contrasting events shed critical light on the importance of lowering barriers to access and preventing Internet fragmentation.
This toggle model was not great and extremely confusing to some users. This and other problems led to the creation of Tor Browser: this article contains more details about this story.
The biggest change in the Raspberry Pi Imager 1.8.1 release is the rename of the Advanced Options feature (accessed using the Ctrl+Shift+X keyboard shortcut) to OS Customization, which is now available as a tabbed UI in the application rather than listing all the options in a single window where you had to scroll the view.
Coming less than two weeks after Ardour 8.0, this first point release is here to improve support for the Novation Launchpad Pro controller by fixing MIDI port names and ensuring it works with all versions of ALSA (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture) on Linux.
Geany 2.0 has been in developed for the past two years and it introduces experimental support for the Meson build system, a new “Change history” feature in the editor, support for AutoIt and GDScript filetypes, and support for dark-themed friendly colors for compiler messages.
The monthly KDE Frameworks updates continue and version 5.111 is here as a small release that only fixes a crash affecting the KDE Plasma desktop and KDE apps when they are instructed to use DBus to launch an application with a malformed .desktop file name that is out of compliance with the specifications.
Today in Techrights
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 20, 2023
-
Golden Axe meme
-
Article by Thomas Grzybowski
-
IRC logs for Thursday, October 19, 2023
-
Imagine the media calling Photoshop holes a Windows issue
-
To be very clear, Gulag Noise ("Google News") used to be sort of OK more than a decade ago
-
The list of upgrade & migration tasks is becoming shorter
-
Links for the day
-
Links for the day
-
Coming Home
-
Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
-
Links for the day
-
IRC logs for Wednesday, October 18, 2023
-
About a day's worth
-
Call it unsubstantiated or whatever, all that "Hey Hi" (chatbot) vapourware did not pay off. It just cost Microsoft a lot of money in energy, water, and marketing bills.
-
Wayback Machine 'portal'
-
We roll out our own
-
From the old homepage of a serial harasser
-
Links for the day
-
Blockchain all the things!
-
The licence is insufficient, except in theory (or for relatively small programs in less complex/complicated systems)
-
They talk of "AI" chips, meaning standard GPUs with some task-optimised accelerators
-
Firefox at a relatively high 8%
-
We need to get back to a technology sector that's run by and for geeks, not by suits for shareholders
-
We eagerly look forward to the day GNU/Linux is the "default" platform for laptops and desktops, just like in servers
-
This has nothing to do with "remote work" (misnomer); it is about Microsoft losing money.
Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts
- News Sites Are Dying. Maybe Google News Too Will Die.
- It's going to be a cold, cold winter for Google News employees
- GNOME Foundation Welcomes Holly Million as Executive Director
- Holly holds a Master of Arts in Education from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Harvard University
- Ubuntu: Canonical and NVIDIA/Jetson, Plasma 5.27 LTS in Kubuntu
- 3 stories
- Sparky 2023.10 Special Editions
- There are new iso images of Sparky 2023.10 Special Editions out there
- Microsoft gives unexpected tutorial on how to install Linux
- You may need it – Windows 10 is no longer a free upgrade
-
- Tux Machines is Still Enhancing and Improving Readers' Experience (Latest Changes Outlined)
- we might soon have a new front page
- Today in Techrights
- one day's articles
- ASEAN and GNU/Linux: 5% in Singapore (Compared to 1% a Decade Ago)
- one can see GNU/Linux share growing in Singapore over time, based on statCounter
- Raspberry Pi Imager Gets New Tabbed OS Customization UI, Raspberry Pi 5 Support
- Raspberry Pi Imager 1.8.1 has been released today as the latest stable version of this official image flashing utility for Raspberry Pi single-board computers that adds new features and improvements.
- Countdown to KDE Plasma 6: Release Date Announced
- Find out when you can experience KDE Plasma 6, the next-generation Linux desktop environment, and learn about its impressive new features.
- Security Leftovers
- half a dozen stories/lists
- Ardour 8.1 Open-Source DAW Improves Launchpad Pro Support, Fixes Bugs
- Ardour 8.1 open-source DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) has been released today as a hotfix update to the latest Ardour 8 series of this open-source and cross-platform music production software.
- How to Install Fonts in Linux Mint Cinnamon
- Elevate your Linux Mint Cinnamon desktop appeal with this tutorial on downloading and installing fonts, making your desktop truly yours.
- Geany 2.0 Open-Source IDE Released with UI Improvements, Initial Meson Support
- Geany 2.0 has been released today as a major update to this fast and lightweight GTK-based open-source IDE (Integrated Development Environment).
- GNOME, Gear, Pipewire update in Tumbleweed
- Snapshots of openSUSE Tumbleweed this week ranged from small- to medium-sized updates
- An Interesting Bluetooth App for Linux Just Appeared!
- All things Bluetooth with this brand new app!
- today's leftovers
- 7 more assorted stories
- Security Leftovers
- Patches and incidents
- KDE Snaps, KDE Frameworks, KDE Plasma, and KDE Gear
- A couple of updates
- today's howtos
- many howtos from this morning/last night
- A New WordPress Showcase and More
- Some Content Management Systems (CMS) stories
- KDE Frameworks 5.111 Is Out and KDE Plasma 6 Now Has a Release Schedule
- With a bit of delay, the KDE Project released KDE Frameworks 5.111 as the latest version of this collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt that provide commonly needed functionality for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and KDE software.
- Top 13 Free and Open Source Linux Painting Tools
- The purpose of this article is to identify the finest open source painting software available for Linux
- Microsoft Layoffs, Nokia Layoffs, and Proprietary/Blackbox TCO
- LinkedIn, Nokia etc.
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- FOSS news, inc. openwashing
- Programming Leftovers
- C++, Java, and more
- Games: 10 Best GNU/Linux Gaming Distributions, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, Cyber Knights: Flashpoint, and More
- 8 stories, mostly Liam Dawe's
- today's howtos
- only 4 more for now
- Android Leftovers
- Teclast T45 HD: New tablet with Android, jack, HD display and dual-SIM
- Krita in Stores — Update
- or quite some time now Krita has been available in various app stores
- KDE Frameworks 5.111.0
- KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 5.111.0
- Generative AI on NVIDIA Jetson Orin, Jetpack 6 SDK to support multiple OSes
- NVIDIA Jetson Orin module and the Jetpack 6 SDK will be released next month (November 2023) with supports for Ubuntu as usual, but also other operating systems and platforms such as Debian, Yocto
- Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
- a few on Windows TCO
- Proprietary/Artificial Intelligence (AI) Leftovers
- Many stories, Microsoft focus
- Kubernetes Leftovers
- 2 stories for now
- Programming Programming
- Kernel and more
- Fedora 39 is Preparing for Release
- The latest release from the Fedora team is about to be unleashed and it includes plenty to excite users of all types
- Rethinking multi-grain timestamps
- Outside paywall now
- Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino Projects/News
- 3 stories
- GNU/Linux-centric Devices: NAS Software, Pickup, RISC-V, and More
- 5 stories
- GNU/Linux Versus Windows: 2 New Articles
- What is Better to Choose for Programming: Linux or Windows? (and more)
- Firefox Focus and "Mercury is an Optimized Variant of Firefox"
- Some Firefox stuff
- Software for GNU/Linux: Authenticator, Uh-Halp, VPNs, and Lynis
- 4 items that are new
- Release of Cockpit 303 and Krita in Stores
- Some software news
- today's howtos
- many from last night
- Medevel's Review/Overview of Some Free Software
- Many new posts yesterday
- GNU: poke now available in PTXdist, Texinfo 7.1 and MediaGoblin 0.13.0 released
- Some GNU news
- Still Enhancing the Web Site
- we'll try to make further enhancements and improvements
- Android Leftovers
- Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (October 18)
- 20 Best Free and Open Source Linux Chemistry Tools
- This article focuses on selecting the best open source software for chemistry
- Back on the FOSS Force News Wire (Thanks, Christine!)
- In time for winter...
- According to statCounter, Firefox Has Fallen to Market Share of Just 2.99%
- How did Mozilla get here and how does it plan to get out of the hole?
- How to Autofill Data in LibreOffice Calc [Complete Guide]
- Learn how to autofill data in cells and columns in LibreOffice Calc sheet with different methods with examples.
- Gemini Articles of Interest
- Gemini protocol posts and pages from the past day
- Security and Windows TCO
- many links for today
- Proprietary Technology and Openwashing
- Apple, Microsoft, and more
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Open Access/Content
- Mostly FOSS
- Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi 5, ScratchJr, and DIY Oscilloscope
- 3 stories
- Games: OpenRA, Steam Deck, Slay the Spire, and More
- Half a dozen posts from Liam Dawe
- today's howtos
- afternoon howtos
- Why Ubuntu 23.10 ISOs Have Been Temporarily Withdrawn
- Due to the hate speech found in some of the translations in the Ubuntu 23.10 desktop installer, the ISOs were withdrawn from the mirrors
- Android Leftovers
- Android's upcoming "repair mode" will keep your data safe from snoopy techs
- Fedora Linux Flatpak cool apps to try for October
- This article introduces projects available in Flathub with installation instructions
- Meet ONLYOFFICE Docs v7.5: a built-in PDF editor, automatic hyphenation, Morph transitions and more
- ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors, a free desktop application for Linux
- Hummingboard 8P Edge AI SBC combines NXP i.MX 8M Plus SoC with Hailo-8 AI accelerator
- SolidRun provides a Linux BSP (Debian with buildroot or Yocto) for the board provided on an SD card that ships with the board and also available on GitHub
- Our Past is Still Bigger Than the Present
- This serves to show how important our old pages still are
- The Symbiotic Relationship Between the BSDs and GNU/Linux Should be Protected, Not Challenged
- Microsoft's leaked documents have shown that one strategy at Microsoft is to split and incite those two "camps" against one another
- ASEAN and GNU/Linux: A Closer Look at Borneo and Sumatra
- If people there choose to adopt GNU/Linux, it's less likely to do with cost-savings
- VirtualBox 7.0.12 Adds Initial Support for Linux 6.6 and openSUSE 15.5 Kernels
- Oracle released today VirtualBox 7.0.12 as another maintenance update in the latest VirtualBox 7.0 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization software.
- Jenny’s Daily Drivers: SerenityOS, And In Particular, Ladybird
- The OS is SerenityOS, which describes itself as “a love letter to ’90s user interfaces with a custom Unix-like core“
- Ubuntu 23.10 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
- As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version and, in this article, you can learn about their new features and improvements.
- They Attack the Old, the Ill, and Especially Women (Who Defend Themselves From Crimes Committed by Men)
- They even attack Dr. Stallman while he has cancer
- Microsoft is Gradually Going Away, the Industry Needs a Freedom-Centric Rebirth
- Back in the 1970s (and early 80s) sharing of code was commonplace and acceptable, predating copyrights on code
- Today in Techrights
- one day's articles
- Programming Leftovers
- Qt, R, Python...
- Decommissioning of the Mozilla Reps Program
- There is no easy way to do this without bits of sadness
- Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
- Xubuntu 23.10 Refines its Winning Formula... and more news
- Server Leftovers
- How AlmaLinux stays Red Hat Enterprise Linux compatible without Red Hat code... and more
- Open Hardware: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
- Gadgets and such...
- More Microsoft Layoffs, Microsoft Shares Fall, Investment in 'AI' Collapses
- Mostly Microsoft-related news
- Apple Union-busting and Defects
- A pair of Apple stories
- Linux Format and Linux Matters
- New magazine, new episode
- today's howtos
- many howtos
- Databases: New Release(s) of PgBouncer, and pg_yregress, and CloudNativePG
- postgres-related releases
- WordPress 6.4 Release Candidate 1
- WordPress 6.4 RC1 is ready for download and testing
- MariaDB’s Bad Week: Layoffs and an End to Azure Support
- It's not a great week for MariaDB
- GNU/Linux Laptop Letdown: When OEM Largesse Runs Dry
- Today's post is about a subject near and dear to my heart: Laptops with Linux preinstalled