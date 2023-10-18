Still Enhancing the Web Site
THE site is turning 19.5 in a few weeks. It's a bit vintage already, but we've managed to preserve all the old pages and comments. When the site turns 20 next summer we'll try to make further enhancements and improvements. It's a present to ourselves and to loyal readers.
Some readers may have noticed that in our clusters of links we've begun preceding headlines with the names of the sites. That may seem like a small difference, but this addition can hopefully help readers. We'll make further improvements to that. █