Many thanks go to all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking/sharing/boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.0.10, the VirtualBox 7.0.12 release is here to introduce initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel series, as well as improved support for distributions using Linux 6.4 and 6.5 kernels.

In that vein, today we're launching our annual fundraising campaign. If you've been a Tor supporter for a while, you probably know that this is the moment we add a new message to about:tor, a banner to the torproject.org sites, and use our social channels to highlight how your support empowers people all over the world to exercise their right to privacy.

Still Enhancing the Web Site

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 18, 2023,

updated Oct 18, 2023



THE site is turning 19.5 in a few weeks. It's a bit vintage already, but we've managed to preserve all the old pages and comments. When the site turns 20 next summer we'll try to make further enhancements and improvements. It's a present to ourselves and to loyal readers.

Some readers may have noticed that in our clusters of links we've begun preceding headlines with the names of the sites. That may seem like a small difference, but this addition can hopefully help readers. We'll make further improvements to that. █