Back on the FOSS Force News Wire (Thanks, Christine!)
In time for winter...
THE FOSS Force News Wire has been around for many years. We've used it for story-spotting since around 2016 and it now syndicates new stories from our site, as one can see in the mildly annotated screenshot below.
FOSS Force itself has also been posting many decent stories in recent months. It's good to see people who still actively blog about FOSS. Many news sites simply perished and one thing the public can do about it is fill the vacuum. As we've repeatedly stressed in recent weeks, we need more people to blog, not microblog (social control media is low quality and generally a waste of time). █