Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.0.10, the VirtualBox 7.0.12 release is here to introduce initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel series, as well as improved support for distributions using Linux 6.4 and 6.5 kernels.

In that vein, today we're launching our annual fundraising campaign. If you've been a Tor supporter for a while, you probably know that this is the moment we add a new message to about:tor, a banner to the torproject.org sites, and use our social channels to highlight how your support empowers people all over the world to exercise their right to privacy.

Back on the FOSS Force News Wire (Thanks, Christine!)

In time for winter...

THE FOSS Force News Wire has been around for many years. We've used it for story-spotting since around 2016 and it now syndicates new stories from our site, as one can see in the mildly annotated screenshot below.

FOSS Force itself has also been posting many decent stories in recent months. It's good to see people who still actively blog about FOSS. Many news sites simply perished and one thing the public can do about it is fill the vacuum. As we've repeatedly stressed in recent weeks, we need more people to blog, not microblog (social control media is low quality and generally a waste of time). █