Writing Stories With Us
THIS site is serving pages or requests at a pace of about 100 million per year. Many are repeat visitors and some are bots (like Google), so these numbers don't tell the full story.
In other sites like this (news syndication) people bemoan the quality and relevance of links, e.g. [1, 2]. It's not so easy to find relevant news anymore, but it's still feasible to find enough in weekdays, less so during weekends (there might be just a handful of worthy stories on Sundays).
We'd like to invite our readers to contribute stories relevant to GNU/Linux and Free software. We can be reached on bytesmedia
at bytesmedia.co.uk and we promise to publish anything that meets some basic quality criteria. █