Free Software is a Story of People, Not Just Code
Click to play:
THE founder of GNU/Linux is giving many talks this week as he travels around Europe. His shaved scalp (chemotherapy) received all the attention instead of the 40th anniversary of the GNU/Linux operating system.
At risk of personifying the issues, let's remember that people - not corporations - started this movement. Communities - not 'suits' - should speak for it.
Free software is people. Open Source (openwashing of business as usual) is corporate greed. █