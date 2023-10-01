The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Mobsters Did Not Slow Down Tux Machines, They Made It Even Faster

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 01, 2023



THE almost-20-years-old site moved from one host to another after online bullying by disgusting people who had committed crimes against my wife and I (since last year). Since landing on the new host this site has steadily grown. In terms of traffic we're growing. Shown on the left below is the size of the log files (after compression).



6683698 Sep 30 00:00 /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log.2.gz 6324605 Sep 29 00:00 /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log.3.gz 6528094 Sep 28 00:00 /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log.4.gz 5495577 Sep 27 00:00 /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log.5.gz 5381071 Sep 26 00:00 /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log.6.gz 4818881 Sep 25 00:00 /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log.7.gz 4368060 Sep 24 03:12 /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log.8.gz



Yesterday we served 264304 requests (slow news, a Saturday) and on Friday 324070 requests.

In Gemini:

cat /var/log/syslog.1 | grep agate | wc -l 37575

Before the migration we did not post many original articles, but that's changing. We recognise that news cycles are getting slow and the only response to it which would be effective is... create more stories of your own. We'll strive to do 5-10 original stories per day while maintaining a flow of news picks peripheral to us. █