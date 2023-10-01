Mobsters Did Not Slow Down Tux Machines, They Made It Even Faster
THE almost-20-years-old site moved from one host to another after online bullying by disgusting people who had committed crimes against my wife and I (since last year). Since landing on the new host this site has steadily grown. In terms of traffic we're growing. Shown on the left below is the size of the log files (after compression).
6683698 Sep 30 00:00 /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log.2.gz 6324605 Sep 29 00:00 /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log.3.gz 6528094 Sep 28 00:00 /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log.4.gz 5495577 Sep 27 00:00 /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log.5.gz 5381071 Sep 26 00:00 /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log.6.gz 4818881 Sep 25 00:00 /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log.7.gz 4368060 Sep 24 03:12 /var/log/apache2/news.tuxmachines.org-access.log.8.gz
Yesterday we served 264304 requests (slow news, a Saturday) and on Friday 324070 requests.
In Gemini:
cat /var/log/syslog.1 | grep agate | wc -l 37575
Before the migration we did not post many original articles, but that's changing. We recognise that news cycles are getting slow and the only response to it which would be effective is... create more stories of your own. We'll strive to do 5-10 original stories per day while maintaining a flow of news picks peripheral to us. █