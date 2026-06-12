GNU/Linux Leftovers

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LinuxGizmos.com

M5Stack LLM-8850 Kit delivers 24 TOPS AI acceleration in M.2 form factor

The LLM-8850 Kit is an M.2-based AI accelerator designed for edge AI, embedded inference, video analytics, and multimodal large-model workloads. It combines the LLM-8850 Card, a compact M.2 M-Key 2242 module based on the Axera AX8850 SoC, with a PiHat adapter board for the Raspberry Pi 5.

youyeetoo updates R1 SBC and lists K1 N100-based x86 computer

youyeetoo has updated its R1 single-board computer to version 3.0 and has also listed the K1, a palm-sized x86 edge computer based on Intel’s Alder Lake-N N100 processor. The two systems are aimed at compact AIoT, embedded, industrial, and edge computing applications, but use different processor platforms and expansion layouts.

AM62x PRU Academy goes live for BeaglePlay and PocketBeagle 2

Texas Instruments and BeagleBoard.org have announced that the AM62x and AM26x PRU Academy is now available, adding new learning material for developers working with BeaglePlay and PocketBeagle 2.

Internet Society

Community-Centered Connectivity Initiatives Earn Viddy Awards Recognition

Our global community works tirelessly to expand connectivity, educate users, and build the Internet we want—an Internet for everyone.

Zombie IXPs: The Four Types of Exchanges That Refuse to Die, but Fail to Live

An Internet exchange point (IXP) can only be truly successful if it is sustainable, actively managed, and continuously evolving. In other words, if it’s not a zombie.

9to5Linux

GStreamer 1.28.4 Adds Support for FLAC Decoding and New Codec Profile Mappings

The GStreamer 1.28.4 release adds various new codec mime/profile mappings for WMV, VC1, AC3/EAC3/AC4, AAC, and H.265, as well as support decoding for FLAC files on Android, and support for SRTP, authentication, HTTP tunnelling, keep alive, stream selection, TLS validation, and latency configuration to the RTSP client plugin.

Systemd-Free Peppermint OS Devuan Is Now Based on Devuan 6 Excalibur

Based on the latest Devuan 6 “Excalibur” series, which is based on the Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, Peppermint OS Devuan ships with three init systems, including SysVinit, OpenRC, and runit, and features the lightweight Xfce 4.20 desktop environment by default.

KDE Frameworks 6.27 Is Out to Improve KRunner, Breeze Icons, and More

The KDE Frameworks 6.27 release is here to improve the display of disk sizes shown in various places across the Plasma desktop to fully respect your preference regarding storage units, and switching between light and dark Global Themes to prevent various Plasma UI elements from changing their colors halfway.

Audacity 3.7.8 Audio Editor Improves Support for HiDPI Displays on Linux

Coming six months after Audacity 3.7.7, which was a hotfix release addressing broken waveform scrolling and selection for some users introduced in Audacity 3.7.6, the Audacity 3.7.8 release promises to improve support for HiDPI displays on Linux/wxGTK and introduce Podcast 2.0 chapters JSON export for label tracks.

COSMIC 1.0.16 Desktop Adds OpenRC Support for Bluetooth Service Management

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.0.15, the COSMIC 1.0.16 release updates the COSMIC Settings with OpenRC support for Bluetooth service management and passkey/pin display dialogs for Bluetooth keyboard pairing, as well as improved search.

Fwupd 2.1.5 Linux Firmware Updater Released with Support for Elan Touchscreens

Coming only two weeks after fwupd 2.1.4, the fwupd 2.1.5 release introduces support for updating the firmware on Elan touchscreens, adds support for installing the database updates on broken hardware with new firmware, and adds support for overriding the detected CPU vendor to allow more self-tests.

Tor Project blog

Paskoocheh: When you need a tool to reach the tool

Due to heavy information controls, people in Iran face significant barriers to accessing the Internet. Authorities have actively blocked numerous websites and apps, including conventional circumvention and digital security tools such as VPNs, social media platforms, and the app stores themselves. This creates a "chicken-and-egg" problem: users need a VPN to download a VPN.

news

GNU/Linux Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 12, 2026,
updated Jun 12, 2026

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