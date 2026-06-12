news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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PC Gamer ☛ Framework has delayed its 'MacBook Pro for Linux users' by a month, citing problems with its display and touchpad
We managed to get hands-on experience with Framework's new "MacBook Pro for Linux users" just last week, and we were mighty impressed with it. If you, too, were impressed and placed your preorders for its June release, I have some bad news. It's now going to be released one month later.
In an email sent to PC Gamer and those who have preordered the device, Framework says it has discovered two issues that have made the company push back the release from late June to late July.
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Desktop/Laptop
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Ankur Sethi ☛ So you want to write a GUI framework
Before reading this post, I'd never considered how much work goes into building a GUI framework. There's a reason even trillion-dollar megacorporations use web technologies to build their apps, ship buggy frameworks year after year, or drop support for platforms with no concern for their users.
Building a brand-new GUI framework in 2026 is a long slog, and you don't get to reap the fruits of your labor until you've solved every single problem on Colin's list.
Colin writes: [...]
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Audiocasts/Shows
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The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 667: Don't exceed by security boundary [Ed: BSD Now advancing Microsoft nonsense this time]
.NET on FreeBSD 15, Klara and TrueNAS fixing dedup, dhcpcd and unbound in FreeBSD Jails, and more...
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Graham Cluley ☛ Smashing Security podcast #471: This AI worm just rewrote its own rules
Researchers at the University of Toronto have built a worm that thinks for itself. Using free off-the-shelf AI models it works out how to break into each new computer it encounters, and hijacks the powerful ones to host its own AI brain. And then the researchers discovered their creation had quietly removed the list of machines it wasn’t supposed to attack.
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Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
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Exodus Intelligence ☛ Off By !: Exploiting a Use-after-Free in the Linux Kernel
In this blog post, we discuss a use-after-free vulnerability that we found in the nftables subsystem of the Linux kernel in early 2025. This vulnerability was patched upstream on 5 February 2026 and assigned CVE-2026-23111.
This blog post covers a technical analysis of the vulnerability and how we exploited it to perform a local privilege escalation from an unprivileged user to root on Debian Bookworm, Debian Trixie, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.
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Jakub Okoński ☛ Linux latency measurements and compositor tuning | farnoy.dev
Ever since moving back from Windows, I’ve been paranoid about latency in games on Linux. Slight changes to the environment or settings can, all of a sudden, make the mouse feel very floaty. There have been many community discussions on this topic and I’m certainly not alone in this.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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MJ Fransen ☛ Enhanced Motif Window Manager on FreeBSD
The Enhanced Motif Window Manager (EMWM) is a fork of the Motif Window Manager with fixes and enhancements. This brings the wonderful look of Motif to the X11 desktop.
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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Code and logic for tournaments in the Mankala Engine
Structure of code and logic for tournaments in the Mankala Engine.
So, we want the tournaments to be able to: [...]
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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GNOME ☛ Announcing Our First Fellows – GNOME Foundation
Both Fellows will spend time working to enhance the long-term sustainability and health of the GNOME project. Sophie will be working to establish a new RFC process for GNOME, which will enhance our project-level governance. She will also be working on more maintainable and secure libraries through Rust adoption. Peter will work to modernize many aspects of the Files app, including thumbnailing, user directory localization, and the use of modern GNOME platform conventions.
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