news
Distributions and Operating Systems Leftovers
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BSD
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Dan Langille ☛ How changes to poudriere.conf affect the build time
NOTE: I was starting my 6th build when I realized the log links are not publicly accessible. Sorry about that: https://pkg02.int.unixathome.org/ should not resolve for you. I have a new server in the basement, known as r7425-01 – it’s beefy. It’s newer than the other hosts I have. Should I retire one of the older servers? First, let’s see if it’s faster. My primary use case: building packages via poudriere.
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Klara ☛ Jails, Not Containers: FreeBSD Isolation Done Right
Containers play a major role in modern infrastructure, but they are not the right answer for every workload. This article explores how FreeBSD jails provide purpose-built isolation, predictable security boundaries, and deep ZFS integration—making them ideal infrastructure-grade services where stability is essential.
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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OpenSUSE ☛ Rival GPUs Share One Linux Desktop
“I’m not willing to give up Linux, and I’m not willing to give up Adobe,” Klaus said. “So I stopped choosing.”
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Debian Family
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Michael Ablassmeier: vmsync
I’ve been asked a few times if it would be possible to use virtnbdbackup as some kind of “replication” utility, to keep cold standby virtual machines on other libvirt [...]
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