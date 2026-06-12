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First Look at Antergos NeXT: A Modern Revival of Antergos Linux with KDE Plasma
In May 2019, the Antergos Linux development team announced the discontinuation of the project, citing a lack of time to maintain it, despite being very popular at that time, as it made Arch Linux a lot more accessible to the masses through an easy-to-use graphical installer called the Cnchi Installer.
Now, seven years later, someone decided to revive Antergos Linux under a new name, Antergos NeXT, still based on Arch Linux and still using the Cnchi graphical installer, but replacing Cinnamon with the KDE Plasma desktop environment by default.