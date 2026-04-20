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today's howtos
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FOSSLinux ☛ Immutable GNU/Linux Infrastructure Guide (2026 Guide)
From surviving 'Snowflake Server' outages to implementing the 'Golden State' protocol, I share my 2026 blueprint for immutable Linux. Learn to master Fedora CoreOS, automate with iPXE, and scale with OKD.
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Dan Langille ☛ after moving datasets, adjust configuration for sanoid and others
Earlier today, I moved two file systems from one zpool to another. I use sysutils/sanoid to take and manage snapshots of the more important data. In this post, I’ll update that configuration.
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[Repeat] Dan Langille ☛ My solution for copying backups around the homelab
I have database servers outside the homelab, as in not in my basement. They are in datacenters. I don’t let them push the backups into the basement. Instead, I let them call home asking for the backups to be picked up. I prefer it that way. As I describe it, it may seem complex to do multiple steps when one step will do. However, this solution promises that the backups are ready and you’re not pulling back a half-completed backup.The process is: [...]
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Telnet on AlmaLinux 10
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FOSSLinux ☛ Local Hey Hi (AI) Performance & Optimization (2026 Admin Guide)
From surviving sensitive document leaks to implementing Flash Attention 3 at the kernel level, I share my 2026 protocol for Local Hey Hi (AI) optimization. Learn to tune Ollama, scale with vLLM, and harden your foundry.
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How to Install OpenCV on Ubuntu Using Homebrew | Fastest Beginner Method
TL;DR (Quick Answer) If you want to install OpenCV on Ubuntu quickly, here’s the fastest way
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Zabbix on Debian 13
Zabbix stands as one of the most powerful open-source monitoring solutions available for enterprise infrastructure management.