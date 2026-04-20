I have database servers outside the homelab, as in not in my basement. They are in datacenters. I don’t let them push the backups into the basement. Instead, I let them call home asking for the backups to be picked up. I prefer it that way. As I describe it, it may seem complex to do multiple steps when one step will do. However, this solution promises that the backups are ready and you’re not pulling back a half-completed backup.The process is: [...]