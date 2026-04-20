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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 20, 2026



Quoting: Kader⁴² - Arch-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Kader⁴² is an Arch-based Linux distribution created specifically for convertible notebooks and 2-in-1 devices.

The project is aimed at making this class of hardware work better out of the box under Linux, with support for screen rotation, launcher behavior that changes between notebook and tablet use, touch-friendly gestures, and an on-screen keyboard in tablet mode. The developer describes it as a personal project inspired by the Framework 12, which is currently the project’s stated working reference machine.

This is free and open source software.