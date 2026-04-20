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BSD and Linux Kernel Picks
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Dan Langille ☛ Migrating ZFS filesystems from one zpool to another – same host
Not so long ago, a disk space issue arose. I obtained some new drives (thank you to those who donated) and I consolidated some of the space. However, I had not yet taken care of the problem.
For my first example, I’ll copy my vm data over. In my next post, I’ll copy dev.freshports.org to a new dataset.
In this post:
FreeBSD 15.0
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Dan Langille ☛ Migrating data02/freshports/dev-ingress01 to another zpool
I’m going to migrate data02/freshports/dev-ingress01 to the data04
This is before: [...]
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Dan Langille ☛ Cleaning up snapshots
Now that I’ve copied two filesets from one zpool to another, let’s delete old snapshots.
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Bootlin ☛ Linux 7.0 released, Bootlin contributions inside
Linux 7.0 was released earlier this week, and as usual we refer our readers to the excellent LWN articles that cover the major features brought by this new kernel version: part 1, part 2.
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Linux 7.1 switches Kaveri, Kabini, and Mullins to AMDGPU
Some announcements may seem minor, but in everyday use they’re far more useful than the next big product teaser. The planned switch from Radeon to AMDGPU for older AMD APUs falls squarely into this category. The patch was released in early April, and shortly thereafter the change made its way into the final AMDGPU pull request for Linux 7.1: Kaveri, Kabini, and Mullins will now use the more modern AMDGPU driver by default.