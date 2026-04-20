9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 19th, 2026

M5Stack has teased the CardputerZero, a compact handheld system built around the Raspberry Pi CM0. The device integrates a display, keyboard, battery, and wireless connectivity into a credit card-sized form factor intended for portable Linux-based development and command-line tasks.

DongshanPI has previewed a SoM based on the Kendryte K510 in a recent social media post. The module targets AIoT applications involving computer vision and audio processing.

Banana Pi has provided initial details about the BPI-OM7 3D camera kit, which combines the BPI-M7 single-board computer with an Orbbec Gemini 2 3D camera for computer vision, robotics, and spatial perception applications.

Comet Q is a compact KVM device designed to provide remote control of laptops, mini PCs, and supported mobile devices through a web browser. The system connects over USB Type-C and allows users to access and operate a target device without requiring software installation or driver configuration.

Shelly 2.1 is here to revamp AppImage support with a new UI to make installing AppImages easier and better syncing of AppImage apps, logging functionality to the “Recent Activity” panel that lets users view a transcript of the command logs, and support for viewing Flatpak permission changes on updates.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, Solus 4.9 ships with the Budgie 10.9.4, GNOME 49.5, Xfce 4.20, and KDE Plasma 6.6.4 desktop environments, the latter being accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.24 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.

Coming about three weeks after GIMP 3.2.2, the GIMP 3.2.4 release improves the Text tool to correctly position the on-canvas GUI when rotating the canvas, prioritize the global actions when a shortcut matches before sending the hit keys to the IME (Input Method Engine) when editing text, and prevent font size jumping to 0 when using shortcuts on selected text.

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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 19th, 2026

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 20, 2026



This week brought us new versions of your favorite apps, including Scribus, GIMP, Mir, Archinstall, Shelly, KDE Gear, OpenSSL, COSMIC, Proton, XOrg Server, and Xwayland, as well as new releases of your favorite distributions, including Solus, Zorin OS, and Raspberry Pi OS.

On top of that, I show you how to install the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel on Ubuntu 25.10. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for April 19th, 2026.

Read on