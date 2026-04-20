news
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 19th, 2026
This week brought us new versions of your favorite apps, including Scribus, GIMP, Mir, Archinstall, Shelly, KDE Gear, OpenSSL, COSMIC, Proton, XOrg Server, and Xwayland, as well as new releases of your favorite distributions, including Solus, Zorin OS, and Raspberry Pi OS.
On top of that, I show you how to install the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel on Ubuntu 25.10. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for April 19th, 2026.