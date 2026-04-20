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BeagleConnect, Banana Pi, DongshanPI, and More
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CNX Software ☛ IP67-rated Hey Hi (AI) security camera feature Rockchip RV1126B or RK3576/J/M SoC for commercial, industrial, and automotive applications
Back in January 2024, Firefly released the CT36L Hey Hi (AI) smart security cameras, built around the Rockchip RV1106G2 SoC with a 0.5 TOPS NPU and Power over Ethernet (PoE) support. Now, Firefly has introduced two new Hey Hi (AI) cameras, the CQ38W-1126B and CQ38W-3576, which use a similar IP67-rated enclosure but come with much more powerful processors.
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CNX Software ☛ BeagleConnect Zepto – A “$1 computer” based on TI MSPM0L1117 Cortex-M0+ MCU
BeagleBoard.org Foundation’s BeagleConnect Zepto “$1 computer” is an upcoming open-source hardware board powered by Texas Instruments MSPM0L117 Cortex-M0+ MCU, part of the MSPM0 family introduced in 2023. It’s a tiny board with mikroBus-compatible headers, a TAG-CONNECT JTAG connector, two Qwiic connectors for expansion (or one Qwiic connector + USB-C depending on the variant), Boot and Reset buttons, and an RGB LED.
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Hackaday ☛ Building A Rim-Driven Jet Engine
Rim-driven thrusters turn the normal propeller-motor arrangement inside out; rather than mounting the motor at the center of the propeller, they use a large hollow motor, with the blades attached to the inside of the rotor. They’re mostly used in ship propellers, though there have been some suggestions to use them in electric aircraft. [Integza], always looking for new and unusual ways to create propulsion, took this idea and made it into a jet engine.
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[Old] The Valve Museum ☛ The Story of the Valve
Few things have made a greater contribution to the general welfare of mankind than the invention and development of the electronic valve. It is difficult to imagine the chaos that would result in the world if for some reason valves suddenly ceased to operate. Yet it is only sixty years since the very first primitive valves were made, and not a great deal over thirty years since they came into everyday use in their simplest form.
As is the case with many important inventions the birth of the valve was the result of intelligent observation of phenomena not immediately concerned with eventual applications. It occurred when Edison, engaged in work on the development of the electric lamp, realised than an electric current could only be made to pass in one direction between a heated filament and an additional electrode contained in an evacuated bulb. The discovery of a possible application to radio must be credited to Fleming, although he was under the impression that the current was carried by atoms of carbon from the filament. This impression was corrected in 1889 by J J Thomson, who found that the current was due to emission of electrons from the heated filament.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Comet Q KVM supports browser-based control of laptops and iPhones over Wi-Fi 6
Comet Q is a compact KVM device designed to provide remote control of laptops, mini PCs, and supported mobile devices through a web browser. The system connects over USB Type-C and allows users to access and operate a target device without requiring software installation or driver configuration.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Banana Pi BPI-OM7 3D camera kit pairs RK3588 with Orbbec Gemini 2
Banana Pi has provided initial details about the BPI-OM7 3D camera kit, which combines the BPI-M7 single-board computer with an Orbbec Gemini 2 3D camera for computer vision, robotics, and spatial perception applications.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ DongshanPI K510 SoM appears with dual RISC-V cores and AI acceleration
DongshanPI has previewed a SoM based on the Kendryte K510 in a recent social media post. The module targets AIoT applications involving computer vision and audio processing.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ M5Stack previews CardputerZero handheld Raspberry Pi CM0 system
M5Stack has teased the CardputerZero, a compact handheld system built around the Raspberry Pi CM0. The device integrates a display, keyboard, battery, and wireless connectivity into a credit card-sized form factor intended for portable Linux-based development and command-line tasks.