A couple of years ago, I wrote that The Builder pattern is a finite state machine!. A state machine consists of states and transitions between them. As a developer, I want to make illegal states unrepresentable, i.e., users of my API can’t create non-existent transitions. My hypothesis is that only a static typing system allows this at compile-time. Dynamic typing systems rely on runtime validation.

In this blog post, I will show that it holds true, with a caveat. If your model has many combinations, you also need generics and other niceties to avoid too much boilerplate code. My exploration will use Python, Java, Kotlin, Rust, and Gleam. With that background in mind, let’s move on to the model itself.