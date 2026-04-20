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Databases: PostgreSQL Events and Releases, Grafana Table Joins With SQL Expressions
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PostgreSQL ☛ PGConf.EU 2026 Announced – Call for Community Day Event Proposals Now Open
We are pleased to announce that PostgreSQL Conference Europe 2026 will take place in València, Spain, from October 20–23, 2026.
As part of the conference, we will once again host a Community Events Day on Friday, October 23, bringing together the PostgreSQL community for a full day of collaborative, community-driven activities.
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PostgreSQL ☛ pg_dbms_job v2.0 released
Antananarivo, Madagascar - April 19, 2026
PostgreSQL DBMS_JOB compatibility extension
pg_dbms_job is a new PostgreSQL extension to create, manage and use Oracle-style DBMS_JOB scheduled job. The use and behavior is just like with the DBMS_JOB Oracle package.
This PostgreSQL extension allows to manage scheduled jobs from a job queue or to execute immediately jobs asynchronously. A job definition consist on a code to execute, the next date of execution and how often the job is to be run. A job runs a SQL command, plpgsql code or an existing stored procedure.
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PostgreSQL ☛ credcheck v4.7 has been released
Antananarivo, Madagascar - April 19, 2026
This release fixes issues reported by users since last release and adds two new features.
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PostgreSQL ☛ Apache Cloudberry 2.1.0 Released: PostgreSQL-Based MPP Database for Analytics & Hey Hi (AI) Workloads
The Apache Cloudberry (Incubating) community is pleased to announce the release of Apache Cloudberry 2.1.0, the latest version of its massively parallel processing (MPP) database designed for large-scale analytics and Hey Hi (AI) workloads.
Following the 2.0.0 release, which marked the project’s first official release after entering the Apache Incubator, version 2.1.0 continues to improve the database kernel, execution engine, and surrounding ecosystem components.
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Scott Laird ☛ Grafana Table Joins With SQL Expressions
There’s actually a much cleaner way to do table transformations, if you’re using a recent enough version of Grafana with optional features enabled: SQL expressions. Grafana added these somewhere in the middle of Grafana 12 as an optional feature, and I think they’re enabled by default in Grafana 13.