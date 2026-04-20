news
Mozilla Keeps Pushing Slop and Surveillance, Right-Wingers Change the Topic of Controversy to Pronouns
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It's FOSS ☛ Thunderbolt Wants to Do for Hey Hi (AI) Clients What Thunderbird Did for Email [Ed: Slopzilla]
This self-hostable enterprise Hey Hi (AI) client lets you bring your own models and keep your data off third-party servers.
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It's FOSS ☛ Mozilla’s New Firefox Mascot ‘Kit’ Triggers Online Backlash Over Pronouns [Ed: Distraction from real Slopzilla scandals and issues]
From cute mascot to online outrage, Firefox’s “Kit” quickly became the center of a debate no one expected. But is the controversy even justified?