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Applications: Outsourcing Dotfiles to Microsoft (Proprietary GitHub), Self-hosting, and Rust Hype (Also Proprietary GitHub)
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HowTo Geek ☛ This one tool is all you need to effortlessly manage and back up your dot files
If you've spent any amount of time configuring and customizing your Linux environment, shell, or CLI tools, you've likely done so by editing configuration files. These config or dot files (they're called dot files because the file names usually begin with a dot) can get pretty complex over time. If these files are lost or overwritten, you'll have to recreate all your configurations and customizations from scratch. That's why it's a good idea to back up these files. If you run Linux on multiple devices, it's also a good idea to sync the dot file changes between computers instead of making the same changes everywhere by hand. I use this tool to do both those things.
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HowTo Geek ☛ These 5 apps proved to me that self-hosting was worth the effort
Self-hosting is now more popular than ever, and it’s not hard to see why. Day by day, more of our digital lives is moving into subscription-based cloud services that often fail to deliver.
In a nutshell, this once-niche hobby for enthusiasts is quickly becoming a practical alternative for those who value privacy, control over their apps and data, and even for those who want to save money on subscription services. Fortunately, replacing cloud tools with self-hosted ones is now easier than ever. Here are a few apps that completely transformed my experience.
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HowTo Geek ☛ 9 Rust apps that are faster than the Linux tools they replace [Ed: But Linux is a kernel; Rust cannot replace Linux, so it contaminates it]
Rust has become one of the hot new programming languages because it combines the ease of programming and memory safety of languages like Python with the performance and execution speed of C and C++. It's no surprise that developers have jumped on it to create real applications. Here's a grab bag of applications, ranging from simple terminal apps to games.