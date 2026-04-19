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GIMP 3.2.4 Improves Text and Crop Tools, PDF Export, PSD Import, and More
Coming about three weeks after GIMP 3.2.2, the GIMP 3.2.4 release improves the Text tool to correctly position the on-canvas GUI when rotating the canvas, prioritize the global actions when a shortcut matches before sending the hit keys to the IME (Input Method Engine) when editing text, and prevent font size jumping to 0 when using shortcuts on selected text.
GIMP 3.2.4 also updates the Crop tool to improve support for non-raster layers, updates the Select by Color tool to optimize processing when working in Intersect mode, and updates the Selection tools to temporarily disable the “marching ants” (the animated dotted lines representing an active selection) outline when moving a floating layer or selection, improving its performance.