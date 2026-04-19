GIMP 3.2.4 Improves Text and Crop Tools, PDF Export, PSD Import, and More

M5Stack has teased the CardputerZero, a compact handheld system built around the Raspberry Pi CM0. The device integrates a display, keyboard, battery, and wireless connectivity into a credit card-sized form factor intended for portable Linux-based development and command-line tasks.

DongshanPI has previewed a SoM based on the Kendryte K510 in a recent social media post. The module targets AIoT applications involving computer vision and audio processing.

Banana Pi has provided initial details about the BPI-OM7 3D camera kit, which combines the BPI-M7 single-board computer with an Orbbec Gemini 2 3D camera for computer vision, robotics, and spatial perception applications.

Comet Q is a compact KVM device designed to provide remote control of laptops, mini PCs, and supported mobile devices through a web browser. The system connects over USB Type-C and allows users to access and operate a target device without requiring software installation or driver configuration.

Shelly 2.1 is here to revamp AppImage support with a new UI to make installing AppImages easier and better syncing of AppImage apps, logging functionality to the “Recent Activity” panel that lets users view a transcript of the command logs, and support for viewing Flatpak permission changes on updates.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, Solus 4.9 ships with the Budgie 10.9.4, GNOME 49.5, Xfce 4.20, and KDE Plasma 6.6.4 desktop environments, the latter being accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.24 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.

Coming about three weeks after GIMP 3.2.2, the GIMP 3.2.4 release improves the Text tool to correctly position the on-canvas GUI when rotating the canvas, prioritize the global actions when a shortcut matches before sending the hit keys to the IME (Input Method Engine) when editing text, and prevent font size jumping to 0 when using shortcuts on selected text.

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GIMP 3.2.4 Improves Text and Crop Tools, PDF Export, PSD Import, and More

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 19, 2026



Coming about three weeks after GIMP 3.2.2, the GIMP 3.2.4 release improves the Text tool to correctly position the on-canvas GUI when rotating the canvas, prioritize the global actions when a shortcut matches before sending the hit keys to the IME (Input Method Engine) when editing text, and prevent font size jumping to 0 when using shortcuts on selected text.

GIMP 3.2.4 also updates the Crop tool to improve support for non-raster layers, updates the Select by Color tool to optimize processing when working in Intersect mode, and updates the Selection tools to temporarily disable the “marching ants” (the animated dotted lines representing an active selection) outline when moving a floating layer or selection, improving its performance.

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