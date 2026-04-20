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Free and Open Source Software
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VocabSieve - Anki companion for language learning - LinuxLinks
VocabSieve is a desktop companion for Anki designed to help language learners build vocabulary through sentence mining.
It streamlines the process of collecting useful example sentences and turning them into study material, while keeping dictionaries, records, and learning data on your own machine.
This is free and open source software.
chmod-cli - generate chmod commands - LinuxLinks
chmod-cli is a terminal application that makes it easier to build chmod commands without having to remember octal values or symbolic permission syntax.
Instead of manually composing commands, you use an interactive text interface to choose permission settings for files and directories, then generate the corresponding command for immediate use in your shell. It’s aimed at users who want a quicker and more readable way to work with Unix file permissions from the command line.
This is free and open source software.
TeemIp - manage network addressing data and related infrastructure records - LinuxLinks
TeemIp is a web-based platform for managing network addressing data and related infrastructure records.
It brings together IP administration, DNS information, network inventory and operational workflows in a single environment aimed at network and IT operations teams. The project is available both as a standalone solution and as a set of modules that can be integrated with iTop.
This is free and open source software.
build123d - Python CAD programming library - LinuxLinks
build123d is a Python-based parametric modeling framework for 2D and 3D CAD.
Built on the Open Cascade geometric kernel, it lets users define precise parts and assemblies with readable Python code instead of relying on a traditional interactive CAD interface. The project is aimed at engineering and fabrication workflows, with tools for creating accurate models for tasks such as 3D printing, CNC machining, and laser cutting.
This is free and open source software.
LinguaCafe - helps language learners acquire vocabulary by reading - LinuxLinks
LinguaCafe is a self-hosted web application for language learners that helps them read foreign-language texts, look up unfamiliar words and phrases, and review vocabulary afterwards.
It supports a wide range of languages, can import material from several text and subtitle sources, and is designed to make extensive reading more practical from a browser on desktop or mobile devices.
This is free and open source software.
Checksum Checker - simple GUI application - LinuxLinks
Checksum Checker is a PyQt6 desktop application for Linux that helps users verify file checksums against expected values and generate new checksums for local files.
It supports a broad range of hashing algorithms and presents the workflow in a simple graphical interface aimed at desktop users.
This is free and open source software.
SeqMonk - visualise and analyse high throughput mapped sequence data - LinuxLinks
SeqMonk is a Java application for visualising and analysing mapped sequence data.
It’s designed for high throughput sequencing experiments and works with datasets that can be represented as genomic positions, letting users explore aligned reads against annotated genomes and carry out downstream quantitative and statistical analysis within the same program.
This is free and open source software.
GW - fast browser for genomic sequencing data - LinuxLinks
GW is a terminal-based genome browser designed for inspecting sequencing experiments and reviewing variants.
It provides an interactive graphical view for genomic data, supports common alignment and variant formats, and includes tools for tracks, image output, and labelling workflows used in bioinformatics analysis.
This is free and open source software.
Developer of the Week: Wim Taymans - LinuxLinks
Wim Taymans is a Belgian Linux multimedia developer best known as the creator of PipeWire and a co-creator of GStreamer. PipeWire’s official site identifies him as its creator and a Principal Engineer at Red Hat, while Fedora says he was one of the two original GStreamer developers and the principal maintainer for much of GStreamer’s early history.
His importance comes from infrastructure rather than a single end-user application. PipeWire is a low-latency multimedia framework for Linux that handles audio and video use cases including capture, playback, processing, and sharing between applications. tt was built as a low-latency, graph-based system for audio, video, and MIDI, and it’s designed to cover the roles traditionally split across PulseAudio and JACK while also working well with sandboxed apps such as Flatpak.
HashVerifier - checksum generation and verification utility - LinuxLinks
HashVerifier is a cross-platform checksum generation and verification utility for Linux and Windows.
Written in Go, it can create checksum files for directories and verify files against existing checksum data, with Linux packages available in DEB, RPM, AppImage, and Flatpak formats.
This is free and open source software.
vkmark - Vulkan benchmarking suite - LinuxLinks
vkmark is a Vulkan benchmarking suite built around targeted, configurable scenes that can be used to measure different aspects of Vulkan performance.
It lets you run the default benchmark set or define custom benchmark runs with scene-specific options, and it can automatically detect a suitable window system or use one selected explicitly from the command line.
This is free and open source software.