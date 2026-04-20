Free and Open Source Software

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GIMP 3.2.4 Improves Text and Crop Tools, PDF Export, PSD Import, and More

Coming about three weeks after GIMP 3.2.2, the GIMP 3.2.4 release improves the Text tool to correctly position the on-canvas GUI when rotating the canvas, prioritize the global actions when a shortcut matches before sending the hit keys to the IME (Input   Method Engine) when editing text, and prevent font size jumping to 0 when using shortcuts on selected text.

Solus 4.9 “Serenity” Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, KDE Plasma 6.6, and More

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, Solus 4.9 ships with the Budgie 10.9.4, GNOME 49.5, Xfce 4.20, and KDE Plasma 6.6.4 desktop environments, the latter being accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.24 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.

Shelly 2.1 Package Manager for Arch Linux Revamps AppImage Support

Shelly 2.1 is here to revamp AppImage support with a new UI to make installing AppImages easier and better syncing of AppImage apps, logging functionality to the “Recent Activity” panel that lets users view a transcript of the command logs, and support for viewing Flatpak permission changes on updates.

LinuxGizmos.com

Comet Q KVM supports browser-based control of laptops and iPhones over Wi-Fi 6

Comet Q is a compact KVM device designed to provide remote control of laptops, mini PCs, and supported mobile devices through a web browser. The system connects over USB Type-C and allows users to access and operate a target device without requiring software installation or driver configuration.

Banana Pi BPI-OM7 3D camera kit pairs RK3588 with Orbbec Gemini 2

Banana Pi has provided initial details about the BPI-OM7 3D camera kit, which combines the BPI-M7 single-board computer with an Orbbec Gemini 2 3D camera for computer vision, robotics, and spatial perception applications.

DongshanPI K510 SoM appears with dual RISC-V cores and AI acceleration

DongshanPI has previewed a SoM based on the Kendryte K510 in a recent social media post. The module targets AIoT applications involving computer vision and audio processing.

M5Stack previews CardputerZero handheld Raspberry Pi CM0 system

M5Stack has teased the CardputerZero, a compact handheld system built around the Raspberry Pi CM0. The device integrates a display, keyboard, battery, and wireless connectivity into a credit card-sized form factor intended for portable Linux-based development and command-line tasks.

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Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 20, 2026

different language of words written on the board

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
GIMP 3.2.4 Improves Text and Crop Tools, PDF Export, PSD Import, and More

  
GIMP 3.2.4 open-source image editor is now available for download with improvements to Text and Crop tools, PDF export, PSD import, and more. Here’s what’s new!

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Games: Boutique Linux PC, Steam Runs On Nintendo Switch Using Valve's Proton Linux Beta, More on Valve's Proton 11 Beta

  
gaming picks

 
Why Zorin OS 18.1 is simply the best Linux distro - for anyone

  
Released today, the latest Zorin OS manages to improve upon previous versions

 
This Week in Plasma: Per-Screen Virtual Desktops and Wayland Session Restore

  
Last week over 20 KDE contributors converged on the Austrian city of Graz for our annual mega-sprint


  
 


 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Butterbian – Debian-based Linux distribution with XFCE

  
Butterbian is a Debian 13 (Trixie) live ISO built around reliable rollback and recovery from the start

 
Review: Lakka 6.1

  
Lakka is a lightweight Linux distribution that transforms a computer into a game console

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 19th, 2026

  
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for April 19th, 2026, brings news about KDE Gear 26.04, Archinstall 4.2, GNOME 50.1, Scribus 1.6.6, Zorin OS 18.1, GIMP 3.2.4, Solus 4.9, OpenSSL 4.0, Raspberry Pi OS 2026-04-13, Mir 2.26, COSMIC 1.0.10, new XOrg Server and Xwayland security releases, Proton 11 beta, Shelly 2.1, and more.

 
New Software for Running Tux Machines [original]

  
Some of the software tools we created for curating and maintaining this site have been improved

 
France Got the Ball Rolling [original]

  
2026 is shaping up to be a very fine year for GNU/Linux adoption

 
BSD and GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

 
Kernel: Linux 7.0, Linux 7.1, and More

  
Linux links

 
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

  
hardware leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS leftovers

 
Web Browsers Leftovers

  
WWW links

 
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG) Leftovers

  
FOSS leftovers

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development leftovers

 
Standards/Consortia: NIST and More

  
standards and more

 
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux and Linux Saloon

  
2 episodes

 
Games: Valve, NVIDIA, and More

  
gaming leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Release of Wine 11.7, Valve Quietly Rebased Proton on Wine 11

  
WINE and stuff

 
Hello old new “Projects” directory!

  
If you have recently installed a very up-to-date Linux distribution with a desktop environment, or upgraded your system on a rolling-release distribution

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
openRuyi – Linux Distribution for RISC-V

  
openRuyi is an open source Linux distribution, initiated and long-term maintained by Institute of Software

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.13, Linux 6.18.23, Linux 6.12.82, Linux 6.6.135, Linux 6.1.169, Linux 5.15.203, and Linux 5.10.253

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.13 kernel

 
Why Was XLibre Removed From the Arch Wiki? The Full Story

  
accusing the Xorg project of being stifled by "toxic elements" and "moles from BigTech"

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Solus 4.9 “Serenity” Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, KDE Plasma 6.6, and More

  
Solus 4.9 distribution is now available for download with Linux kernel 6.18 LTS, Budgie 10.9.4, KDE Plasma 6.6, GNOME 49.5, and Xfce 4.20.

 
GNU/Linux and More

  
today's leftovers

 
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO (Windows Breaking Itself)

  
security updates

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
FOSS and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Abandoning Free Software While Blaming Slop and Clarifications on Discourse

  
Cal.com and Discourse

 
BSD Education: AsiaBSDCon and New York City *BSD User Group

  
BSD picks

 
PostgresSQL: PGDay Armenia and Swiss PGDay 2026

  
PostgresSQL news

 
Applications: Office Suites and Nixpilled

  
3 misc. software links

 
OpenSUSE: Tumbleweed Report and Planet News Roundup

  
openSUSE picks

 
Red Hat, Fedora, and Rocky Linux Leftovers

  
mostly Red Hat picks

 
Zorin OS 18.1 Boosts Windows App Support by 40%, Improves Window Tiling

  
Zorin OS 18.1 is now available for download based on Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS and powered by the Linux 6.17 HWE kernel. Here’s what’s new!

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Orange Pi, ESP32, and More

  
gadgets and more

 
This Week in GNOME, GNOME Foundation Update, and More GNOME

  
mixture of GNOME updates

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Games: Godot 4.7 Dev 5, Proton Beta, and More

  
gaming news, all in one

 
Shelly 2.1 Package Manager for Arch Linux Revamps AppImage Support

  
Shelly 2.1 package manager for Arch Linux is now available for download with better support for AppImage, Flatpak, and AUR packages, as well as many other enhancements.

 
The Man Who Wrote the Rules of Freedom for Software

  
Towards the end of January 2026, I emailed Richard for an interview

 
Emulation/Games: RPCS3, Gopher64, and Proton 11 Beta

  
GamingOnLinux's latest

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google Blocks 8.3B Policy-Violating Ads in 2025, Launches Android 17 Privacy Overhaul

 
FRED Comes To Hobby Operating Systems (and Linux)

  
Of course, it would be silly to omit the fact that Linux received patches first

 
Kdenlive 26.04 is Out with Animated Transition Preview & Screen Mirroring

  
KDE announced the release of KDE Gear 26.04 on Thursday

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
PureOS Crimson Development Report: March 2026

  
Toward the best PureOS yet

 
Decades-old Linux UI bug fixed by dev younger than the window manager

  
Kamila Szewczyk prefers old software, as back then people understood something could actually be finished

 
Orange Pi Zero 3W – An Allwinner A733 SBC in Raspberry Pi Zero form factor

  
Orange Pi Zero 3W is Raspberry Pi Zero-sized SBC powered by an Allwinner A733 octa-core Arm Cortex-A76/A55 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles