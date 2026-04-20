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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 20, 2026



Quoting: GNOME 50 is the Linux desktop update I've waited years for —

HiDPI displays are nothing new, but many Linux desktops have struggled with them, including GNOME. Some versions of Linux, like Ubuntu, have introduced fractional scaling to help text and images better scale to monitors with super-high display resolutions, with mixed results. With this release, fractional scaling is now officially part of GNOME. This means you are no longer limited to the binary choices of 100% and 200% when trying to make apps legible on your display. Smaller increments such as 125% and 150% are available, along with weird options like 133%.

GNOME 50 also now supports variable refresh rates, one of many features common to gaming monitors. This means you can move your cursor around with the fluidity allowed by a monitor's maximum refresh rate (such as 144 Hz) even when using software capped at a lower refresh rate (such as 60Hz). If you're one of many PC gamers switching to Linux for the first time, you can now better enjoy that gaming monitor that GNOME wasn't making the most of. I've personally avoided even considering nicer displays because I couldn't take advantage of them. Now those restraints are falling away.