Games: The Run and New Titles for Steam Deck

Between 2026-04-11 and 2026-04-18 we selected 14 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. An excellent week overall, with the new Capcom game, Pragmata (that we previewed last year at the Tokyo Games Show) is finally out, and it seems it’s been well received, with a Verified rating for the Steam Deck too. I was surprised to see that Replaced did not fare too well in terms of user reviews, still positive, but failing to live up to the hype pre-release. We have Opus: Prism Peak that’s just out as well, and I also had the chance to try it out a few months back and it should be a solid game for us who like adventure games / visual novels. Funnily, the big theme in this week is to play the role of a Father-figure to help a little girl (both Pragmata and Prism Peak follow the same trope).