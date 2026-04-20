Valnet: Xfce, Watchdog, Android, and Recovery

Google's experimentation with a desktop mode feature for Android has been no secret. The company has been working at it for the last few versions. Having used Samsung Dex, it's been something I've been looking forward to, especially now that I've switched to Pixel hardware. And more so, because it's a feature that could potentially completely change my travel computing setup. It's a straightforward idea, really. Instead of juggling a phone and a laptop, you let your phone be the core computing device, something that is more feasible today than it was a few years ago, and expand it with accessories like a large screen display, keyboard and mouse when you need more space.

Now that the feature is out, I decided to give it a proper shot, and it ended up fitting into my routine far better than I expected. Not just that. It turns out, it is much more capable than I was expecting, and I can see myself incorporating it into my productivity routine.