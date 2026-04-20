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Free and Open Source Software
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Genja - simple static website generator - LinuxLinks
Genja is a simple static website generator written in Python for building small websites from Markdown content.
It uses Jinja templates for page rendering, stores site settings in a genja.toml file, and produces static output that can be hosted on GitHub Pages or another web host.
This is free and open source software.
ASCIIGenome - text only genome browser - LinuxLinks
ASCIIGenome is a command-line genome browser that runs entirely inside a terminal window and renders genomic data using ASCII characters.
It’s aimed at researchers who need to inspect genomic regions quickly without relying on a graphical desktop, making it especially useful on remote systems while still offering flexible navigation, searching, filtering, and visualisation of reads, annotations, and quantitative tracks.
This is free and open source software.
OmniGet - download media and other files - LinuxLinks
OmniGet is a desktop application built with Tauri that lets you download media and other files from a broad range of online sources.
It supports downloads from sites including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, Twitch, Vimeo, Bluesky, and Bilibili. It can also retrieve content from supported course platforms, handle torrents, and transfer files directly between devices using share codes.
This is free and open source software.
incorporeal-cms - lightweight static site generator - LinuxLinks
incorporeal-cms is a lightweight static site generator for Markdown-based sites.
It builds a directory tree that can be served by a web server such as nginx, converting Markdown pages into HTML while also carrying over site assets and other files for straightforward deployment.
This is free and open source software.
fswatch - reports changes to files and directories - LinuxLinks
fswatch is a cross-platform command-line utility and frontend to libfswatch that reports changes to files and directories as they happen. It’s designed for automation, scripting, and development workflows where commands need to react to filesystem activity, and it uses the most suitable monitoring backend available on the host platform.
This is free and open source software.
KLayout - viewer and editor for integrated circuit and mask design - LinuxLinks
KLayout is a Qt-based layout viewer and editor for integrated circuit and mask design work.
It’s designed to handle very large hierarchical layouts accurately while also providing editing, scripting, and verification capabilities in a single application. Alongside interactive GUI use, the project also supports automation-oriented workflows through its built-in scripting environment and related tooling.
This is free and open source software.