Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Open Data, and Standards

Caztor is the latest iteration of the JGemini browser. It has a new name, and a heap of new features.

JGemini started life in 2021, as a Java-based graphical browser for the Gemini protocol. There weren’t any graphical browsers for Linux at that time and, as one of the stated design goals of the Gemini protocol was that it should be possible to write a browser “in a weekend”, I undertook to do just that.