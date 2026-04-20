Fedora / IBM: Fedora Considered Hard, Flatpak Has Serious Bug

The world of Linux is full of options for users to try and find their favorite, and they all have pros and cons that make them suitable for different people. And while every Linux distro can be great for someone, many of them aren't great for beginners. Arch is one such example, though that didn't stop me.

But recently, I decided to try a popular distro that I had actually never gone hands-on with before: Fedora. This is one of the most well-known Linux distros out there, so I thought it would be a great experience for someone starting out, but after spending some time with it, I actually think it may not be the best option for a beginner. Here's why.