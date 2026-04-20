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Fedora / IBM: Fedora Considered Hard, Flatpak Has Serious Bug
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XDA ☛ I tried Fedora and learned why it's not the beginner Linux distro everyone assumes it is
The world of Linux is full of options for users to try and find their favorite, and they all have pros and cons that make them suitable for different people. And while every Linux distro can be great for someone, many of them aren't great for beginners. Arch is one such example, though that didn't stop me.
But recently, I decided to try a popular distro that I had actually never gone hands-on with before: Fedora. This is one of the most well-known Linux distros out there, so I thought it would be a great experience for someone starting out, but after spending some time with it, I actually think it may not be the best option for a beginner. Here's why.
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XDA ☛ Flatpak 1.16.4 patches a critical flaw that gave apps full host access
One of the biggest benefits of Flatpaks is how it puts apps into a container. It allows apps to ship with all of their dependencies and keeps them from altering your system files to install themselves, which are fantastic benefits; however, I'd argue the best reason to use Flatpaks is the privacy and security angle. You can control what a Flatpak can and cannot do through apps such as Flatseal, so your apps can't access files or devices if you don't want them to.
Unfortunately, Flatpak suffered a nasty exploit that would allow apps to get full host access and potentially run code on a PC. The good news is that the newest version of Flatpak, 1.16.4, introduces a fix for this bug, so be sure to give it a download if you're concerned about your security.