news
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and mintCast
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Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ The 99.8% Rescue | LINUX Unplugged 663
We all have data to rescue, you just don't realize it yet. This week we build our own custom live rescue distros, recover real data, and show you how to make your own.
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mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 483 – Chucking at Charlie
First up in the news: Mint 23 is named, Ubuntu 26.04 coming up and its already causing controversy, Firefox gets more features, big tech making some changes, and the governments of the world are meddling, in good and bad ways… and we welcome another host!