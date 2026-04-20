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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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If You're Against War, Why Would You Pay IBM Red Hat?
Red Hat's largest clients aren't geeks; they're militaries
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Uplifting Mood in Manchester
Looking behind - and ahead - after a day of relaxation
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 51 Out of 200: On Perjury and What It Means to Take Third-Party Funding to Attack Reporter and His Family (in Another Continent)
threats of prison sent to my wife
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The Corrupt Lecture the Non-Corrupt - Part I - EPO Management Talks About "Ethics" While Cocaine Users Run the Office
Let's start with the basics
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EPO Cocainegate Escalates - Part I - Cocaine Abuse in Family of Campinos (President’s Office)
at the EPO's management you can do illegal drugs and still represent Europe's second-largest institution
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Gemini Links 19/04/2026: Big Brother and the Telescreen, Syncing Gemini Capsule With a Makefile
Links for the day
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Links 19/04/2026: Introducing “Fighting Fascism” Podcast and Kyiv Mass Shooting
Links for the day
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Links 19/04/2026: Mass Layoffs at GAFAM Again (10% Laid Off), Azure Capacity Problems (Enshittification)
Links for the day
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Saturday, April 18, 2026
IRC logs for Saturday, April 18, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
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