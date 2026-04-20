news
Butterbian – Debian-based Linux distribution with XFCE
Quoting: Butterbian - Debian-based Linux distribution with XFCE - LinuxLinks —
Butterbian is a Debian 13 (Trixie) live ISO built around reliable rollback and recovery from the start.
Instead of leaving snapshot setup to the user, it installs with a BTRFS subvolume layout designed for Timeshift and grub-btrfs, making system snapshots and recovery part of the default experience. The current release is focused on an XFCE desktop edition that’s ready to use immediately, with a minimal base edition planned separately.