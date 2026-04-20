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NAS, Proxmox, and Homelabs With Raspberry Pi
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HowTo Geek ☛ My NAS cache drive crashed everything—here's what I did wrong
I’ve had my Unraid server for the past several years, and it’s had an SSD cache drive for almost that entire time. However, at the beginning, my cache drive was definitely an unexpected bottleneck in my system. Here’s what happened and how I fixed it.
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XDA ☛ TrueNAS SCALE tried to do everything, so I gave it one job and moved the rest to Proxmox
I've switched between platforms for my home lab, which originally started on a Synology DiskStation DS216+ and ended up across a few compact PC Proxmox nodes. The journey has been relative turbulant-free with only a handful of hiccups that needed addressing. I've gone from pre-built network-attached storage (NAS) models from reputable brands to running my own systems and figuring out with software solution works best for our immediate needs. I believe I've finally nailed my setup for what we're running and it's pretty much flawless.
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XDA ☛ I switched from Proxmox to its FreeBSD counterpart on my home server – here's how it went
Despite spending most of my time buried under my Proxmox nodes and TrueNAS storage rig, I love tinkering with other virtualization platforms, container runtimes, and NAS-centric distros in my spare time. But since I’ve only ever used Linux and Windows (technically Mac, if you include Apple Containers) platforms, you can imagine my surprise when I heard of a home lab platform designed on top of FreeBSD.
Now, I’ve dealt with bhyve VMs and jails during my time as a TrueNAS Core user, and they work well on Scale’s predecessor. But I’ve also spent weekends trying to install drivers and configure packages on FreeBSD systems, only to run into a cascading chain of errors. But this experimental tool, Sylve, had one little thing that caught my eye. Not its bhyve VMs, jail environments, or ZFS pools; Sylve had an interface uncannily similar to Proxmox. A juxtaposition of a simple, lightweight UI that’s built on top of something as complex as FreeBSD.
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HowTo Geek ☛ 5 Proxmox services that turn your PC into a self-hosted powerhouse
If you're thinking about self-hosting multiple services, Proxmox is a great option. Proxmox is a virtualization platform that lets you run multiple isolated services on the same machine using containers or virtual machines. There are plenty of great services that can run in Proxmox.
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HowTo Geek ☛ This Raspberry Pi project quickly became the cornerstone of my homelab
Every homelab journey starts with a single step. There's a quick and easy project I first set up to run on a Raspberry Pi. It was so useful that it's become one of the key parts of my homelab.