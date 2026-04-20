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Coming about three weeks after GIMP 3.2.2, the GIMP 3.2.4 release improves the Text tool to correctly position the on-canvas GUI when rotating the canvas, prioritize the global actions when a shortcut matches before sending the hit keys to the IME (Input Method Engine) when editing text, and prevent font size jumping to 0 when using shortcuts on selected text.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, Solus 4.9 ships with the Budgie 10.9.4, GNOME 49.5, Xfce 4.20, and KDE Plasma 6.6.4 desktop environments, the latter being accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.24 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.