Web Browsers/Web Servers: Small Web, Wander, and SSGs

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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 19th, 2026

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GIMP 3.2.4 Improves Text and Crop Tools, PDF Export, PSD Import, and More

Coming about three weeks after GIMP 3.2.2, the GIMP 3.2.4 release improves the Text tool to correctly position the on-canvas GUI when rotating the canvas, prioritize the global actions when a shortcut matches before sending the hit keys to the IME (Input   Method Engine) when editing text, and prevent font size jumping to 0 when using shortcuts on selected text.

Solus 4.9 “Serenity” Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, KDE Plasma 6.6, and More

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, Solus 4.9 ships with the Budgie 10.9.4, GNOME 49.5, Xfce 4.20, and KDE Plasma 6.6.4 desktop environments, the latter being accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.24 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.

Shelly 2.1 Package Manager for Arch Linux Revamps AppImage Support

Shelly 2.1 is here to revamp AppImage support with a new UI to make installing AppImages easier and better syncing of AppImage apps, logging functionality to the “Recent Activity” panel that lets users view a transcript of the command logs, and support for viewing Flatpak permission changes on updates.

LinuxGizmos.com

Comet Q KVM supports browser-based control of laptops and iPhones over Wi-Fi 6

Comet Q is a compact KVM device designed to provide remote control of laptops, mini PCs, and supported mobile devices through a web browser. The system connects over USB Type-C and allows users to access and operate a target device without requiring software installation or driver configuration.

Banana Pi BPI-OM7 3D camera kit pairs RK3588 with Orbbec Gemini 2

Banana Pi has provided initial details about the BPI-OM7 3D camera kit, which combines the BPI-M7 single-board computer with an Orbbec Gemini 2 3D camera for computer vision, robotics, and spatial perception applications.

DongshanPI K510 SoM appears with dual RISC-V cores and AI acceleration

DongshanPI has previewed a SoM based on the Kendryte K510 in a recent social media post. The module targets AIoT applications involving computer vision and audio processing.

M5Stack previews CardputerZero handheld Raspberry Pi CM0 system

M5Stack has teased the CardputerZero, a compact handheld system built around the Raspberry Pi CM0. The device integrates a display, keyboard, battery, and wireless connectivity into a credit card-sized form factor intended for portable Linux-based development and command-line tasks.

news

Web Browsers/Web Servers: Small Web, Wander, and SSGs

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 20, 2026

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