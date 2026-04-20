news
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Small Web, Wander, and SSGs
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N3wjack ☛ the small web is back
There are some nice initiatives going around resurrecting the old RSS feeds, and aggregating those small web blogs for readers to discover, or writers to be inspired by.
Here are some places where you can discover this new blogosphere vibe: [...]
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SusamPal ☛ Wander Console 0.5.0
Wander Console 0.5.0 is out. It is the fifth release of Wander, a small, decentralised, self-hosted web console that lets visitors to your website explore interesting websites and pages recommended by a community of independent website owners. To try it, go to susam.net/wander/. To learn more about how it works and how to set it up on your website, see the project README.
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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W Evan Sheehan ☛ Looking for SSG
I have yet to find anything that ticks even half of these boxes. It’s disappointing how many projects use the MIT license. And how many court “AI” contributions.
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