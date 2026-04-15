news
How the latest Netrunner distro delivers a Linux productivity powerhouse
Quoting: How the latest Netrunner distro delivers a Linux productivity powerhouse | ZDNET —
KDE Plasma is one of the best desktop environments on the planet. It's smooth, beautiful, user-friendly, and highly configurable. I would go so far as to say that KDE Plasma has surpassed GNOME as the most popular desktop environment for Linux.
Some Linux distros, such as KDE Linux, ship with a fairly untouched version of KDE Plasma, whereas other distros ship with customized versions. Netrunner takes KDE Plasma and bends it into a hybrid of KDE Plasma, GNOME, and Windows 11. As a result, the Netrunner desktop distribution should be immediately familiar to anyone who has used a PC over the past decade. Some might consider that a bold statement, but it really is true.